TODAY |

Grant Robertson says 'there's more to do' after Budget 2021, although it's a 'major step'

Source:  1 NEWS

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is not shy in acknowledging there is more to do in the wake of the Budget's release yesterday. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Grant Robertson says the Budget is a major step but acknowledges there is more to do. Source: Breakfast

In the wake of commentary more was needed, Robertson told Breakfast the Government agreed, saying "the job's not done here". 

He reminded viewers the Budget had heralded the biggest boost to benefits in a generation. 

It was announced yesterday there will be increases in benefits for families with children ranging from $36 to $55 per week.

All benefits will get a $20 per week top up from July. A further boost is expected in April 2022, in line with the Welfare Advisory Group recommendations.

Budget 2021 'a missed opportunity for this Government' - analysts say

From April 1 next year, adults with children will also receive an additional $15 a week each.

"For us this is all part of a package. Yes, we want to support people on the lowest incomes to have more money for the basics, but we also want to be doing more to be able to help people get more skills which in turn helps lift our productivity," Robertson told Breakfast.

Budget 2021 joined three other Labour budgets and Budget 2020, he said.

Budget 2021: Benefits to get 'biggest lift in a generation' – Finance Minister

"We do see this as a package. It's not just about lifting incomes, it's about the whole contribution that everyone in New Zealand gets to make to our recovery."

He told host Breakfast host John Campbell a budget was a balance. "This is a significant boost and a stimulus to the economy in the best part of a $1 billion per year."

Budget 2021: Health system overhaul to cost more than $500m — to start with

Robertson said he felt the Government made a "major step" in rectifying the cut to benefits in 1991 by the then National government.

"Of course we want to see more ..."

"We know there's more to do, but I'm proud of the fact we made the step we made yesterday."

New Zealand
Politics
Social Issues
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Teacher disarmed Idaho school shooter, hugged her until help came
2
Thousands of migrants wake to uncertain future amid diplomatic spat between Spain and Morocco
3
Mongrel Mob member charged over 'cowardly' attack on promising young rugby player in Christchurch
4
Prince William lays into BBC over Diana interview, calls for flagship programme to be pulled off air
5
New fare cap for Auckland public transport limits fares to $20 per day
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Shock' and 'heartbreak' as Coroner finds no link between epilepsy deaths and medication change
00:46

Explainer: Unravelling the Russell McVeagh scandal

Low traffic trial in Auckland's Onehunga ends early due to vandalism 'putting the public at risk'

Toxic waste in Southland: Resident says batteries, oil dumped near coastal road