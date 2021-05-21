Grant Robertson says 'there's more to do' after Budget 2021, although it's a 'major step'

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is not shy in acknowledging there is more to do in the wake of the Budget's release yesterday.

In the wake of commentary more was needed, Robertson told Breakfast the Government agreed, saying "the job's not done here".

He reminded viewers the Budget had heralded the biggest boost to benefits in a generation.

It was announced yesterday there will be increases in benefits for families with children ranging from $36 to $55 per week.

All benefits will get a $20 per week top up from July. A further boost is expected in April 2022, in line with the Welfare Advisory Group recommendations.

From April 1 next year, adults with children will also receive an additional $15 a week each.

"For us this is all part of a package. Yes, we want to support people on the lowest incomes to have more money for the basics, but we also want to be doing more to be able to help people get more skills which in turn helps lift our productivity," Robertson told Breakfast.

Budget 2021 joined three other Labour budgets and Budget 2020, he said.

"We do see this as a package. It's not just about lifting incomes, it's about the whole contribution that everyone in New Zealand gets to make to our recovery."

He told host Breakfast host John Campbell a budget was a balance. "This is a significant boost and a stimulus to the economy in the best part of a $1 billion per year."

Robertson said he felt the Government made a "major step" in rectifying the cut to benefits in 1991 by the then National government.

