Grant Robertson says he hasn't given any thought to being NZ's next deputy PM

Grant Robertson says he hasn’t given any thought to becoming New Zealand’s next deputy Prime Minister, with the role left wide open after last night’s election results.

With 49 per cent of the vote, Labour could govern alone should it choose to do so.

Coalition partner NZ First was last night knocked out of Parliament, taking the current deputy prime minister Winston Peters out after missing the five per cent threshold.

Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson. Source: Getty

Finance Minister Robertson told TVNZ1’s Q+A he hadn’t even thought about the newly available role.

He said it was up to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to decide.

“That’s not a matter for me at all, that’s a matter for the Prime Minister,” said Robertson.

“That decision is taken by her. From my perspective being the Minister of Finance ... it's a critical job I think during this critical time as we build and recover from Covid-19 and that’s my focus.

“It’s just not something I’ve given any thought to at all ... I’ve been focused on this job of being Finance Minister and of working on the campaign, those roles are ones the Prime Minister decides on.”

Robertson said the election results were "incredibly humbling".