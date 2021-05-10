Grant Robertson says Budget will support economy while being cautious about debt

In his second major pre-Budget speech Finance Minister Grant Robertson has defended public service pay measures and says next week's Budget will support the economy while being cautious about debt.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Robertson said the Government would not be able to fulfil all of its promises in just one Budget.

While the country's better than expected economic recovery meant there was more space in the Government's operating and capital allowances, the outlook remained highly uncertain and not all the Government's manifesto commitments would be able to be funded this time round.

The Budget will be a "Covid" Budget, in the sense of dealing with the ongoing effects of the pandemic. "But as well as being a Covid Budget, Budget 2021 will also be a recovery and wellbeing budget," he told a BNZ-Deloitte event in Auckland.

The Government would need to continue providing support to the economy for some time to come, and where there was increased spending, it would be directed toward where the need is greatest, he said.

In that context, he said, it was important to note the guidance by the Public Service Commission on the next round of public sector pay negotiations focused on those on $60,000 a year or less, and was not a pay freeze.

"The guidance breaks down three categories for public sector pay, "lift" (those at $60,000 or below), "adjust" (those between $60 and $100,000) and "hold" (those above $100,000).

"Pay for public servants such as teachers, nurses and police officers will continue to increase as they move through the pay bands we have previously agreed, pay equity discussions continue and there is still a collective bargaining negotiation to go through.

The Government has faced a backlash over last week's announcement, with unions for healthcare workers, teachers and police, with the move being called an effective pay cut with inflation and rising housing and rental costs.

The finance minister reiterated the Government would not implement austerity measures in order to try to reduce our levels of debt before the recovery is secure.

"Our better than expected economic recovery does provide us with more options. There will be a careful balance here too.

"There is a bit more space in our operating and capital allowances to support the recovery in line with the approach that I have outlined today - focused on the areas of where we can accelerate progress and in tackling our long term challenges.

"At the same time there is some more scope to keep a lid on debt and look towards a faster reduction in that debt once the recovery is secure.

Robertson set out the wellbeing objectives for Budget 2021:

- Securing a Just Transition as New Zealand shifts to a low-emissions economy

- Lifting productivity and enabling all New Zealanders to benefit from the Future of Work

- Lifting Māori and Pacific incomes, skills and opportunities,

- Reducing child poverty and improving child wellbeing, and supporting physical and mental wellbeing for all New Zealanders and keeping Covid-19 out of our communities.

Robertson has previously announced that $926 million unused from last year's Covid-19 Response and Recovery fund will be spent on the recovery, with details to be revealed in the Budget.

The Budget will also commit up to $53 million for a cervical screening test that women can do themselves and will reduce the need for smear test, and the government also will introduce a new breast cancer screening system with plans to reach 271,000 more people.

Official figures released last month showed a deficit of $4.5 billion for the eight months ended February] - $3.7b less than forecast.