Grant Robertson outlines Government's "record investment" in transport

The billion-dollar plan will look to make life easier for commuters and businesses around the country.
Four older friends among those killed in tragic Taranaki crash which claimed seven lives

The list of popular baby names is out.

Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments increase by just over $25 a week

Crash victim Nivek Madams

Names and ages of all seven people killed in tragic Taranaki crash released by police

The injured All Blacks midfielder probably still needs a bit more practice on his dance moves with the Rewa All Stars.

Watch: Sonny Bill Williams busts a move with viral Manurewa school’s dance crew

Government announces new $14 billion transport plan to free up Kiwis from gridlock traffic

Mr Twyford says the 3.5c per litre increase per year for three years will help reduce congestion and restore funding to neglected cities.

Live stream: Government reveals its 10-year NZ transport investment plan, after announcing petrol tax hike

The Government claims plan will “unlock record investment in roads, rail and public transport for our growing regions and cities”. Watch the announcement live.


Government announces new $14 billion transport plan to free up Kiwis from gridlock traffic

It comes as the Government announced it will increase petrol tax by 3.5c a litre.

Crash victim Nivek Madams

Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

Seven people died in the horror crash, including a baby.


The list of popular baby names is out.

Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments increase by just over $25 a week

Paid parental leave will further increase in 2020 to 26 weeks.


The skipper and a group of mates from Auckland are dead after The Francie was toppled in Kaipara Harbour yesterday.

Skipper of boat which sank, killing eight, had habit of crossing Kaipara Harbour in bad conditions, investigation finds

The TAIC has just released its findings into the 2016 tragedy.



 
