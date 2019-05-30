TODAY |

Grant Robertson doesn't expect Treasury boss to resign after Budget data leak

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Business
Politics

Grant Robertson says he does not expect to receive the resignation of Treasury chief executive, Gabriel Maklouf, and is awaiting a subsequent investigation into the accessing and leak of 2019 Budget material this week.

Mr Robertson, the Finance Minister delivered the his wellbeing budget today after the National Party made some details of the Budget public earlier this week after it was accessed via Treasury's website.

Grant Robertson says Head Mr Maklouf has not offered his resignation over the data leak.

"We owe it to New Zealanders to focus on what we are actually delivering out of this Budget. There will be another day to deal with these issues that have occurred," Mr Robertson said today.

Mr Robertson says he "looks forward" to the investigation headed by the State Services Commissioner.

"My focus has been on delivering this wellbeing budget," Mr Robertson continued.

Earlier today Mr Robertson had expressed "disappointment" that Treasury had not done more to find out what had happened before police were called over the data leak.

He said lots of questions had been asked and at the time of the leak "nobody knew the extent of the problem or what had happened".

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    There is concern from economists that things are looking a little gloomy, but Grant Robertson said we continue to outstrip our major trading partners. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Business
    Politics
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    03:41
    “It’s about outcomes… The things that this Government have decided that this country has been deficient in,” Dallow said.
    Analysis: 1 NEWS’ Jessica Mutch McKay and Simon Dallow break down Budget 2019
    2
    His incredible rendition of Donny Hathaway’s A Song for You had all four judges on their feet.
    Blind, autistic singer brings America's Got Talent judges to tears while earning 'golden buzzer'
    3
    Budget 2019: What you need to know
    4
    Simon Bridges won’t say how he got the information.
    Kiwi punters, journalists, industry groups and politicians react to the 'wellbeing budget'
    5
    Woman, 72, sentenced to community work after killing two men with a bus
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    00:43
    Cloud Ocean Water has bought a block of land in Belfast and says the plant would employ 200 people.

    Chinese water bottling company given two abatement notices after plastic beads, contaminants found in wastewater
    New Zealand money.

    Billions for tackling suicide rates and child poverty, but hacking allegations threaten to overshadow wellbeing budget
    A person holds an umbrella during rainy weather.

    Rain, thunderstorms on the cards for Auckland tomorrow

    Mental health, child wellbeing and rail – the big winners of Budget 2019