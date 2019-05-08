Grandmother of baby boy left in hot car jailed for manslaughter

The grandmother of a baby boy who died after being left in a hot car has been jailed for two years and six months.

Eight month old Isaiah Neil died from heatstroke after more than two hours in the car outside his grandmother's home in Ruatoki in the Eastern Bay of Plenty in November 2015.

The boy was left sleeping in the car in temperatures estimated to have reached more than 40 degrees.

Donna Parangi, 54, and the child's parents were inside her house at the time smoking synthetic cannabis.

Parangi was sentenced this morning at the High Court in Hamilton after being convicted of manslaughter last month.

The child's parents have both pleaded guilty to manslaughter and were both jailed.

His mother Lacey Te Whetu, Parangi's daughter was sentenced to three years in prison and the boy's father Shane Neil was given a 10-month sentence.

The Crown told the court that the boy was extremely dependent on his grandmother and she had a high level of responsibility for him.

Parangi's lawyer said her client felt deep guilt and will never recover from what happened.

Justice Fitzgerald accepted Parangi was extremely remorseful and took into account her blameless life up until the death and that she was hardworking and of good character.