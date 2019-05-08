TODAY |

Grandmother of baby boy left in hot car jailed for manslaughter

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

The grandmother of a baby boy who died after being left in a hot car has been jailed for two years and six months.

Eight month old Isaiah Neil died from heatstroke after more than two hours in the car outside his grandmother's home in Ruatoki in the Eastern Bay of Plenty in November 2015.

The boy was left sleeping in the car in temperatures estimated to have reached more than 40 degrees.

Donna Parangi, 54, and the child's parents were inside her house at the time smoking synthetic cannabis.

Parangi was sentenced this morning at the High Court in Hamilton after being convicted of manslaughter last month.

The child's parents have both pleaded guilty to manslaughter and were both jailed.

His mother Lacey Te Whetu, Parangi's daughter was sentenced to three years in prison and the boy's father Shane Neil was given a 10-month sentence.

The Crown told the court that the boy was extremely dependent on his grandmother and she had a high level of responsibility for him.

Parangi's lawyer said her client felt deep guilt and will never recover from what happened.

Justice Fitzgerald accepted Parangi was extremely remorseful and took into account her blameless life up until the death and that she was hardworking and of good character.

The judge said that synthetic cannabis use had robbed her of the ability to make proper judgements over her grandson's care.

RNZ.co.nz

Donna Parangi during an appearance in court (file photo)
Donna Parangi during an appearance in court (file photo) Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:19
National voted against the suspension but the Government had the numbers.
National MP Nick Smith suspended from the House for 'grossly disorderly conduct'
2
A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
3
Prince William welcomed his brother Prince Harry to the new club of parenting.
Prince William, Kate 'absolutely thrilled' over birth of nephew
4
Fonterra changes milk tanker schedule for biggest fan, Waikato man with incredibly rare syndrome
5
New Zealand cash, money or currency. Notes and coins
Banks start cutting mortgage rates after OCR lowered for first time in over two years
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
The 1.75 per cent rate is likely to remain in place through 2020, officials signalled today.

Reserve Bank's interest rate decision a line call as analysts narrowly pick OCR cut
02:04
There are fresh calls for measles vaccinations to be made compulsory.

Northland schools asked to consider excluding unvaccinated children
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image).

Two people killed in Waikato crash
05:30
More than a quarter of a million Kiwi children live in poverty in New Zealand, and despite the good economy and efforts by governments the numbers haven’t improved, expert says.

Call on Government to do more for child poverty as numbers remain unchanged