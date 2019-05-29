TODAY |

Grandfather of white supremacist due to be released from Christchurch Prison warns it's a 'matter of time' before he kills

Paul Hobbs
1 NEWS Reporter
The grandfather of a white supremacist due to be released from prison on Friday says it's a matter of time before his grandson will kill.

Rod Finch is calling for social agencies to provide help for Frank Finch, 22, who he says is mentally ill and addicted to drugs and alcohol.

In an exclusive interview with 1 NEWS, Mr finch says his concerns turned deadly serious after receiving a letter from his grandson Frank after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that applauded the alleged gunman.

"What did I think at the time? Thank god he's behind bars. I knew he was safe, and the public are safe," Rod said of the letter.

"It's a matter of time and Frank will kill. I have no doubt about that."

Frank was diagnosed with schizophrenia two-years-ago and is currently in Christchurch Prison.

Last December the 22-year-old had only been out of prison for a couple of months when he was a passenger in a stolen car.

Frank was the only survivor after it was involved in a police pursuit where two others were killed.

He was then sent back to prison for breaching his release conditions.

Frank's grandfather isn't the only one concerned about his possible release.

"He clearly said to me, 'next time I'm released from prison I'm going to kill someone, so I can come back to prison for 20 to 25 years'," Scott Guthrie of the Transforming Justice Foundation told 1 NEWS.

Police say they have a full range of resources and they'll work closely with partner agencies to ensure the public are safe.

Corrections told 1 NEWS his release will be closely overseen by a multi-disciplinary team.

They're recommending two years of intense supervision, GPS monitoring and a compulsory re-integration programme.

    Rod Finch is calling for social agencies to provide help for Frank Finch. Source: 1 NEWS
