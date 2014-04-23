Grammy winner Macklemore trapped in Wellington as weatherbomb hits

 

Singer Macklemore has been stuck in Wellington, after fog and wet weather hit the Capital today, but is expected to fly to Sydney at 2pm.

It's the latest in a turbulent 24 hours for Macklemore, with both supporting artists for last night's concert also cancelled due to the weather.

While the Grammy winner was able to get to Wellington via Palmerston North, supporting artists Eric Nally, Dave B and Xperience were delayed.

The promoter said delays were so significant that by the time they would've gotten on stage, the concert would've been dragged out far too long.

Several attendees took to Twitter to express their frustration, with one calling it the "worst concert experience" they'd had.

Macklemore did make it on stage, only 20 minutes behind schedule.

