Graffiti-covered house dumped on empty section waiting for construction to start

An empty section owned by Northbridge Property at Takanini south of Auckland has had a surprise dumping of an unliveable house ahead of construction due to start on the site in a month.

A builder works on the roof of a new house. Source: 1 NEWS

Rod Bray, Development Manager for Northbridge, says someone who had bought a different section close by noticed the graffiti-covered home on Monday.

Mr Bray says they are working with police on the matter and are starting to get a good idea of who might of dumped the unwanted house.

He says the house was originally on the section a year ago when Northbridge bought it but was removed and now has turned up again.

He believes the reason behind it is that it's cheaper to dump a house rather than pay $20,000 to demolish one.

Mr Bray is offering a $1000 reward to anyone who can report whoever it was that arranged the dumping.