Graffiti-covered house dumped on empty section waiting for construction to start

An empty section owned by Northbridge Property at Takanini south of Auckland has had a surprise dumping of an unliveable house ahead of construction due to start on the site in a month.
Rod Bray, Development Manager for Northbridge, says someone who had bought a different section close by noticed the graffiti-covered home on Monday.
Mr Bray says they are working with police on the matter and are starting to get a good idea of who might of dumped the unwanted house.
He says the house was originally on the section a year ago when Northbridge bought it but was removed and now has turned up again.
He believes the reason behind it is that it's cheaper to dump a house rather than pay $20,000 to demolish one.
Mr Bray is offering a $1000 reward to anyone who can report whoever it was that arranged the dumping.
Police say they are aware of the house in the section and are currently making inquiries.
