Graeme Hart is still New Zealand's richest man, according to latest NBR list

Graeme Hart is still New Zealand's richest man, according to the NBR list.

The businessman is now worth $11 billion, nearly $7 billion ahead of the Todd family in second place.

The National Business Review has removed the word "rich" from its list, instead putting focus on how the wealthiest Kiwis are giving back to the community.

Hart owns global manufacturing and packaging company Reynolds Group Holdings as well as Carter Holt Harvey - a New Zealand forest products company.

