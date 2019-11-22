Grace Millane's parents speak of 'beautiful daughter' after guilty verdict, thank NZ for support

Grace Millane's parents have delivered an emotional statement outside court today after a man was found guilty of murdering the British backpacker.

The 27-year-old admitted burying Ms Millane's body in the Waitākere Ranges after she died in his CityLife apartment between December 1-2 last year.

He denied he intentionally caused her death, saying she died as a result of accidental asphyxiation arising from consensual BDSM.

His name remains suppressed by the court following today's verdict.

David Millane had the following to say after the guilty verdict was delivered: "The verdict of murder today will be welcomed by every member of the Millane family and friends of Grace.

"It will not reduce the pain the suffering that we have had to endure over the past year. Grace was taken away from us in the most brutal fashion a year ago and our lives and our family have been ripped apart.

"This will be with us for the rest of our lives. Grace was a beautiful talented loving daughter. Grace was our sunshine and she will be missed forever.

"She did not deserve to be murdered in such a barbaric way on her OE year," he said through tears, supported by his wife Gillian.

He then thanked the Auckland Police, the Crown prosecution team and New Zealand media.

Lastly, Mr Millane thanked the New Zealand public.

"I want to thank the people of New Zealand for opening their hearts to Grace and our family. I cannot express our gratitude enough for all the gifts and kindness we have received over the past year.

"We will now return home to try and pick up the pieces of a life without our beloved Grace," he concluded.

Due to the ongoing court process police wouldn't comment.

Members of the jury were crying after the guilty verdict was read out in court.