Grace Millane's murderer faces court as conviction, sentence appeal begins

Paul Hobbs, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The man found guilty of murdering British backpacker, Grace Millane, is appealing his conviction and sentence. 

Grace Millane Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Millane was strangled to death in the man's Auckland apartment in December 2018 after a Tinder date.

The 28-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

This morning he appeared by audio visual link in the Court of Appeal in Auckland.

His name remains suppressed.

Part of his lawyer, Rachel Reed's argument was that the jury wasn't given sufficient insight into the man's state of mind at the time Ms Millane fell into unconsciousness.

Ms Reed argued the man still had honest belief the act was consensual and did not have time to form reckless intent between the time she lost consciousness and time of death.

She went on to say the issue of consciousness was not directly addressed by the expert witnesses in the trial.

The Crown will make it's submissions later today.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
Paul Hobbs
