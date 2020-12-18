TODAY |

Grace Millane's killer wins last-ditch attempt to keep his name secret

Laura Twyman
Laura James, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The man found guilty of killing British backpacker Grace Millane has had a successful last-ditch attempt to keep his name secret.

Grace Millane Source: 1 NEWS

The Court of Appeal yesterday declined to continue the 28-year-old’s name suppression after 11am today.

But this morning the convicted murderer’s lawyer filed an urgent notice of appeal to New Zealand’s highest court, for suppression to continue.

The Supreme Court has made an order granting that request, until further order of the court.

However, in the Court of Appeal’s decision, it has dismissed his appeal against his conviction and sentencing, turning down his bid for a retrial.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years. Source: Breakfast

The man’s serving a life sentence behind bars, with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

It’s been more than two years since Grace Millane was murdered in Auckland, on the eve of her 22nd birthday in 2018, after meeting the killer on the Tinder dating app.



New Zealand
Laura James
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:42
Jacinda Ardern reveals her Christmas plans, daughter Neve's Santa wish list
2
Kiwis to get unique view of Jupiter and Saturn this weekend last seen 400 years ago
3
Exterminator dispels common myths about killing cockroaches in your home
4
'Sonny can't talk' - Paul Gallen taunts SBW after defeating Mark Hunt
5
Mark Wahlberg quarantines at luxury retreat near Byron Bay
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman charged over threat targeting University of Otago graduation ceremonies
01:42

Jacinda Ardern reveals her Christmas plans, daughter Neve's Santa wish list

00:44

NZ homeless die over three decades earlier than general population, study finds

Dreams of tīpuna realised with Māori health academy