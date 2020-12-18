Grace Millane's killer launches last-ditch attempt to keep his name secret

The man found guilty of killing British backpacker Grace Millane has launched a last-ditch attempt to keep his name suppressed.

Grace Millane Source: 1 NEWS

The Court of Appeal yesterday declined to continue his name suppression after 11am today, when it’s expected to release its decision on his bid to appeal his murder conviction and sentence.

But this morning the 28-year-old’s lawyer has filed a notice of appeal to New Zealand’s highest court, to keep his name secret for longer.

If the Supreme Court does not intervene, his name will be able to be released.

The man’s serving a life sentence in prison, with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.