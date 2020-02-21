Grace Millane's killer appealing murder conviction and sentence

The man who murdered British backpacker Grace Millane is appealing his conviction and sentence.

Grace Millane. Source: 1 NEWS

The 28-year-old killed Millane after a Tinder date in Auckland on the eve of her 22nd birthday in 2018.

He was found guilty of murder after a two-week jury trial and was jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years last month.

A suppression order is currently in place forbidding the publication of his name.

Today, Rachael Reed QC confirmed she is now representing the 28-year-old.

Auckland lawyers Ian Brookie and Ron Mansfield led his defence at trial.

Reed said appeals against his conviction and sentence had been filed in the Court of Appeal.