Grace Millane's killer appealing murder conviction and sentence

The man who murdered British backpacker Grace Millane is appealing his conviction and sentence.
Grace Millane. Source: 1 NEWS
The 28-year-old killed Millane after a Tinder date in Auckland on the eve of her 22nd birthday in 2018.
He was found guilty of murder after a two-week jury trial and was jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years last month.
A suppression order is currently in place forbidding the publication of his name.
Today, Rachael Reed QC confirmed she is now representing the 28-year-old.
Auckland lawyers Ian Brookie and Ron Mansfield led his defence at trial.
Reed said appeals against his conviction and sentence had been filed in the Court of Appeal.
No hearing date has been set.