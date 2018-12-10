TODAY |

Grace Millane's alleged killer keeps his name suppressed

The man accused of killing English backpacker Grace Millane in December has been allowed by a judge to keep his name suppressed.

The man, now aged 27, appeared in the High Court at Auckland last month, arguing for continued name suppression.

Justice Simon Moore released his decision today.

As well as ordering the continued non-publication of his name, the reasons behind the decision are also suppressed.

“I have done so because I am satisfied the publication of the defendant’s name would create a real risk of prejudice to the defendant’s fair trial rights,” Justice Moore said of the continued suppression order.

Ms Millane, 22, arrived in New Zealand in November last year and went missing on December 2 - her body was found a week later.

The accused denies murder.

