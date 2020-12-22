Grace Millane killer's bid for appeal rejected by Supreme Court

Grace Millane's killer Jesse Shane Kempson. Source: 1 NEWS

The man who killed British backpacker Grace Millane has had his final bid to appeal his murder conviction rejected.

In a decision released this afternoon the Supreme Court’s declined Jesse Shane Kempson’s application to appeal his case.

It comes six months after the Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal against his murder conviction and sentence.

The 28-year-old was sentenced to life in jail with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years, after strangling Millane to death the night before her 22nd birthday, in his Auckland CBD apartment.

The Supreme Court allowed his name to be revealed late last year, after a long period of name suppression that was partially due to further trials he was facing involving sex charges against two other women he met on Tinder.

Our highest court today said it accepted an application extending the time to apply for leave to appeal.