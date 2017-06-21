 

Grab your rain jacket - wet and windy weather starts to hit the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.
Nathan Harris thought he was about to be attacked, and, as it turned out, he wasn't entirely wrong.

Video: Pranked! All Blacks hooker's eyes pop out of his head as Auckland Zoo lions give him the charge

Bill English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions on the PM's alleged role in the Todd Barclay affair.

Watch: 'I can't recall' - Bill English suffers more amnesia trying to wriggle out of Andrew Little's Todd Barclay questions in Parliament


Investigators used every trick in the book to track those allegedly behind the $14m drug haul.

Diamante horse head cocaine smugglers found guilty of importing 35kg of drugs into country

BBC News presenter Huw Edwards didn't know he was live on air for over two minutes at the start of a recent bulletin.

Watch: BBC's painfully awkward on-air blunder leaves news reader stranded


The Clutha-Southland MP has been in the headlines over allegations relating to a staffer in his electorate office.

Bill English says he's 'still unclear' on Todd Barclay's alleged secret taping, after disgraced MP stands down for upcoming election

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

Grab your rain jacket - wet and windy weather starts to hit the country

Diamante horse head cocaine smugglers found guilty of importing 35kg of drugs into country

Watch: 'I can't recall' - Bill English suffers more amnesia trying to wriggle out of Andrew Little's Todd Barclay questions in Parliament

