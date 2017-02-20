 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Grab the sunglasses and rejoice – better weather is here!

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Boult sold for NZ$1.04m at the 2017 Indian Premier League auction.

IPL auction: Trent Boult goes for over $1m, Anderson $207,000

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:33
3
The pair are doing their best to settle the divorce in private for the benefit of their six children.

Angelina Jolie tearfully breaks silence on split with Brad Pitt: 'We will always be family'

4

Cantabrians feel 'rolling earthquake rather than a violent one'

02:57
5
Paul Askin spoke at Steve Askin's funeral today where his son's coffin was decorated with SAS insignia.

'Incredibly moving service' for war hero killed fighting Christchurch fires


01:09
TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.

Grab the sunglasses and rejoice – better weather is here!

TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.

02:03
The Maori and Mana parties will fight the election as allies after years of tension and fighting.

Hone Harawira signals foreshore and seabed fight back on as he stands in Maori seat

Mana and the Maori Party are joining forces to try to win back the Maori seats they lost at the 2014 election.

04:00
Read's former teammate visited his Canterbury backyard – where he happily does some weeding when not training.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read: 'It's tough after a loss mowing your lawns around the neighbourhood'

Read's former teammate visited his Canterbury backyard – where he happily does some weeding when not training.

01:39
Queen Mother Halaevalu Mata'aho died in Auckland last night at the age of 90, having already lost her husband and son, who were both Kings.

Tonga mourns death of the 'mother of the nation'

Queen Mother Halaevalu Mata'aho died in Auckland last night at the age of 90.

00:21
Dotcom's lawyer Ron Mansfield says they don't accept today's High Court decision in favour of extradition.

Kim Dotcom to appeal High Court ruling after being deemed eligible for US extradition

Dotcom was the founder of the Megaupload site and bankrolled the Internet Mana Party.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ