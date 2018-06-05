 

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

MetService is warning that a southerly change tonight will bring snowfall to low levels in the South Island, as well as on the higher roads in the North Island.

Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.
Heavy snow watches are in place for Banks Peninsula, Fiordland, Southland, Clutha, Dunedin, Central Otago and the Southern Lakes, and snow could fall as low as 200m.

Road snowfall warnings are in place for the Napier-Taupo Road, the Desert Road, Rimutaka Hill Road, Lewis Pass, Arthur’s Pass, Porters Pass, Lindis Pass, Crown Range Road, Milford Road and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway.

Heavy rain watches are still in place in the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne areas after yesterday's flooding, and strong winds of up to 90kmh are forecast for Wellington tomorrow morning.

The Broadlands Farm on the Tolaga Bay flats, north of Gisborne, was one of many flooded by torrential rain today.
Further north, Auckland should maintain fairly average weather patterns apart from brisk southwesterlies overnight, with a little more rain due tomorrow mid-morning and into the afternoon.

Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

