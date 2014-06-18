Grab the blankets - Rain, wind and even snow set to hit parts of NZ

New Zealand is in for a chilly and wet week with rain, wind and even snow expected to pay a visit.

Snow covered branch Source: 1 NEWS

MetService meteorologist April Clark told 1 NEWS that a low to the west of the country would bring rain from tomorrow, possibly developing to cold showers, and a sprinkling of snow for parts of the South Island.

There are already Severe Weather Warnings in place for parts of Northland where 90mm of rain is possible and Nelson where 100 to 140mm could fall overnight.

Strong winds are also likely for areas such as Auckland and across the lower central North Island from South Taranaki to Taihape.

"It's probably not a great day to be doing the Tongariro Crossing tomorrow," Ms Clark said.

On Thursday, the winds turn to southerlies, bringing the cold.

The Antarctic chills will drop temperatures and turn the rain into showers, causing snow in some areas.

Southland and Otago are likely to get a smattering of snow up in the hill country, and Canterbury, Banks Peninsula, Marlborough and northern Canterbury could get snow down to 300m.

"It's still a little far out, but people should keep updated," Ms Clark said.