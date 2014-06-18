 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Grab the blankets - Rain, wind and even snow set to hit parts of NZ

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand is in for a chilly and wet week with rain, wind and even snow expected to pay a visit. 

Snow covered branch

Source: 1 NEWS

MetService meteorologist April Clark told 1 NEWS that a low to the west of the country would bring rain from tomorrow, possibly developing to cold showers, and a sprinkling of snow for parts of the South Island. 

There are already Severe Weather Warnings in place for parts of Northland where 90mm of rain is possible and Nelson where 100 to 140mm could fall overnight. 

Strong winds are also likely for areas such as Auckland and across the lower central North Island from South Taranaki to Taihape.

"It's probably not a great day to be doing the Tongariro Crossing tomorrow," Ms Clark said. 

On Thursday, the winds turn to southerlies, bringing the cold. 

The Antarctic chills will drop temperatures and turn the rain into showers, causing snow in some areas. 

Southland and Otago are likely to get a smattering of snow up in the hill country, and Canterbury, Banks Peninsula, Marlborough and northern Canterbury could get snow down to 300m.

"It's still a little far out, but people should keep updated," Ms Clark said. 

To keep up-to-date with latest weather developments, click here

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

08:42
1
Vicki Letele's family fought a high profile campaign to get her released on compassionate grounds, and now she wants to change the system.

Terminally ill former prisoner Vicki Letele dies after campaign for better treatment

00:08
2
King Maha Vajiralongkorn was filmed strolling around a German mall last year – but the country’s courts don’t want its citizens to see that.

Watch: Rare video of heavily tattooed Thai king wearing small crop top in secret mall visit banned in Thailand

00:37
3
Brady and his partner Myra Hindley were jailed in the 1960s for the deaths of five children.

British child killer Ian Brady dies aged 79


00:29
4
Ryan Lannon thought he was in the clear, but was denied a try in Salford’s Challenge Cup win over Hull.

Video: 'He was celebrating too soon' - league star convinced he's about to score left very red faced after opponent catches him

5

Grab the blankets - Rain, wind and even snow set to hit parts of NZ

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

05:08
British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.

Watch: 'He actually is lovely' - Ed Sheeran's tourmate Anne-Marie sings his praises

British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.


01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

Mental health boss didn't try to stop Mike King resigning, says his input was valued

Dr John Crawshaw says he learned of Mr King's dissatisfaction with the process in a resignation email yesterday.

01:20
We hit the streets to find out.

New Zealanders are a generous bunch, but how do you feel about cash instead of presents?

Fair Go hit the streets to find out.

02:40
So is it time for a change, Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders?

Should long-suffering Warriors fans simply give up on the NRL club?

So is it time for a change? Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders what other jobs would suit the players?


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ