GPs feeling the financial strain as Covid-19 changes how doctors work

General Practices might be on the frontline of the fight against Covid-19, but they're also facing increased financial pressure.

Coronavirus has changed the way New Zealand's 900 GPs can work, having to turn to online consults and drive through assessments.

That's seen a dramatic drop in revenue, seeing staff lose their jobs and some practices at risk of having to close altogether.

"In some cases we've seen patient flow and cash flow reduced to practices by 50 and 80 per cent," Dr Jeff Lowe of General Practice New Zealand tells 1 NEWS.

Despite New Zealand moving to Alert Level 3 from Tuesday, the financial strain on practices is expected to continue.

Any potential cuts would mean that practices be less equipped once life returns to normal.

"Although we've been able to just keep up and pay our staff, if it goes on for several more weeks then that becomes less certain," Dr Larry Jordan says.

"But if the financial pressure gets severe enough then something will have to be curtailed, it may be that staff hours are reduced."

GPs have already received $45m from the Government to help prepare for Covid-19 and support them financially. However, they're saying that more will be needed.

"So we are going to need basically a sufficient revenue support so that when each payroll comes round we can pay our staff," Dr Jordan adds.