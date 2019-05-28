GPs calling for Government to intervene as doctor shortage looms

Despite years of warnings, there is the looming reality of a doctor shortage as new figures claim nearly half the country’s general practitioners (GPs) are planning to retire within the next 10 years.

Those working in the sector are feeling the pinch and are calling on the Government to intervene.

Dr Kathy Bakke is in her sixties and still works more than 40 hours a week because there is no one on the horizon to replace her.

"I turn 65 on my next birthday and I’m not planning to retire 'til I’m 70. I don’t think asking someone to work beyond 70 is probably a very nice or kind thing to do," she says.

The College of General Practitioners says in 10 years, 2,500 GPs will have retired – that’s almost half the current workforce.

There are currently 240 students enrolled to become GPs but the college also wants to keep hold of those practicing.

Dr Samantha Murton of the College of General Practitioners says GPs have been approached to ascertain what will keep them in the profession.

"We also have asked our GPs what would enable them to stay in practice longer and there’s a few steps along the way, with things like less working hours and a little bit of flexibility with their time," she says.

But Ms Bakke says she won’t work past 70 and says she shouldn’t have to.

"This isn’t something new, it's something we've already done and we can't do it forever - we need new doctors, we need an environment that attracts doctors," she says.

In the Far North the GP shortage has become a crisis.

In Kaitaia, the medical clinics have stopped taking new patients and those that are registered are waiting up to four weeks for an appointment.

Now the Government is being asked to step in with calls to fund the increase of trainees.