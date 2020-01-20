TODAY |

GP worried about rise in severe respiratory virus cases among children

Source: 

A South Auckland doctor is worried about a sudden rise in severe respiratory virus cases among children, as winter sets in.

Child coughing (file picture). Source: istock.com

Dr Adrian Trenholme from Kidz First Children's Hospital at Middlemore Hospital said prior to 2020, hundreds of infants were admitted to hospital each year, suffering severe chest infections caused by Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV.

But he said last year there was an 80 percent drop in cases, because of Covid-19 precautions.

"I think it's back to those important public health strategies, washing your hands, coughing and sneezing into your elbow and particularly looking after your babies by keeping away from them young children and old people when you've got respiratory stuff going on.

"It was amazing and particularly great that the disadvantaged kids got a break last year - but it's back."

Dr Trenholme said he is worried because there has already been a rise in RSV cases this year.

He is urging people to continue with frequent hand washing, and coughing and sneezing into elbows.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Health
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Totally excessive' - Lawyer blasts French Open following Russian player’s embarrassing arrest
2
Man, believed to be double-murderer Wen Hui Cui, dies while serving prison sentence
3
Wider consultation to come on transgender athlete policy, after former Olympic champions speak out
4
Next Level: Speed-obsessed innovator trying to build world's fastest single seater car in North Canterbury
5
What's with New Zealand and its love affair with big vehicles?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:10

Time running out for Eliza McCartney to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Person critically injured in Tolaga Bay crash, State Highway 35 closed

Lotto results: Lucky Hamilton player $16.5 million richer with Powerball, First Division
02:27

Optimism for business events industry despite warnings of long road ahead