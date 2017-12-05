 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Govt's target of 1b trees in 10 years a 'fanciful mirage' - National

share

Source:

NZN

A government target to plant one billion trees in 10 years is quickly becoming an "embarrassing" "mirage", the opposition says.

There is a proposal to close the Waitakere Ranges, which has seen 20 per cent of its kauri trees infected with the disease.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Labour-New Zealand First coalition earlier pledged to reach the target by doubling the 50 million trees already planted each year to 100 million.

However, Forestry Minister Shane Jones on Friday said his team was having a "real challenge" finding land for the project and was now expecting to plant only 5 million extra trees this year for a total of about 55 million.

National's Economic and Regional Development spokesman Simon Bridges lambasted the back down on Sunday, saying it would take 200 years to plant a billion trees at 5m per year.

"We are three months in and not a single tree has been planted - so the government is around 24 million trees behind target already," he said.

National Forestry spokesman Dr Nick Smith said the programme's early failure had damaged the new government's economic and environmental credibility, especially as it was the second back down.

He said initially the government promised 100 million extra trees per year, but then cut this in half by including the 50 million trees already being planted.

"The new target for 2018 is now no different from what is already happening. An average of 55 million trees were planted each year over the last seven years, increasing to 62.5 million in 2016," he said.

"The Minister's new promise of 55 million trees being planted this year is barely any promise at all."

Mr Jones said while the government would not be buying land to plant trees on, it was busy hunting for suitable land in partnership with private enterprise.

"It's not realistic to say it can be done exclusively by the government," he told the AM Show.

"But I'm assured by the officials they will go out and find the necessary blocks of land. It's going to ramp up."


Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Lift off! Watch as Rocket Lab successfully launch their Electron rocket

00:30
2
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


3
Ed Sheeran and partner Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran announces engagement to high school sweetheart

02:10
4
A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

'He couldn't afford something he needed so desperately' - New Zealanders share stories of dental problems

00:28
5
The poor little guy didn't even see it coming.

Poor pigeon limps off cricket field after getting nailed by ball driven hard by slogging Big Bash batsman

01:00
The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Lift off! Watch as Rocket Lab successfully launch their Electron rocket

The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Police car generic.

One person in hospital after serious assault in Christchurch

Police were called to the assault just after 11.00pm on Sewell Street, Linwood.

Northern Corridor Improvements proposal will connect the Hobsonville, Northwestern and Southwestern Motorways.

Motorists travelling between Auckland and Northland set for months' of night-time closures

The Northern Motorway will be closed for road works five nights a week.


02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

New Zealanders vote overwhelmingly in support of free dental care in 1 NEWS poll

Some suggested a subsidy would also be beneficial.


00:30
Hundreds of gatherings are planned this weekend in the US and in places such as Rome, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Nairobi, Kenya.

'It's about respect' – Activists worldwide take to the streets for Women's March

Many hope it will spur more women elected to government office.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 