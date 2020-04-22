Govt urges everyone in South and West Auckland to get Covid-19 tests 'even if you don't have symptoms'

The Government is asking people in West and South Auckland to be tested for Covid-19 this morning, even if they don’t have symptoms of the coronavirus.

Medical staff test a supermarket employee at a pop-up community Covid-19 testing station at a carpark in Christchurch. Source: Associated Press

A post on the Unite Against Covid-19 Facebook page, shared yesterday and labeled "important message", is urging people in the two areas to get tested when possible.

“If you develop symptoms consistent with Covid-19, have a test,” the post said.

“If you're in South or West Auckland, or if you have a greater risk of poor health outcomes if you were to get Covid-19, even if you don't have symptoms, please have a test.

“You can get tested with your doctor or at a community testing centre. Covid-19 tests are free.”

The post then finished with links to testing sites across the country today.

The post comes as Auckland is set to leave its Level 3 lockdown this evening after a cluster of the virus formed two weeks ago following an outbreak from an unknown source.