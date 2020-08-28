Govt urged to help Christchurch attack survivors with special long-term assistance programme

With sentencing now over, there's new hope in Christchurch's Muslim community as worshipers headed to mosques for Friday prayer.

But advocates say the money donated by the public after the attacks is running out, prompting a call for the Government to help.

It's been a hard week but outside Al Noor mosque this afternoon, there was time for a few smiles.

The faithful were seeking refuge once again in their place of worship.

"We definitely still feel safe, by coming back here, it's still a place of peace," one woman told 1 NEWS.

Outside, fresh flowers were left by the public, and there was a single supporter with a sign simply reading 'peace'.

But while the grueling court process is finally over, the challenge the survivors face is not.

"The financial destruction that a lot of families are facing is something they now have to go back and pick up," says Raf Manji, independent advisor to the Christchurch Foundation.

Advocates say the money donated by the public after the attacks is running out, and the Government needs to help.

"They have been treated as if this was an accident, so the injured are put through ACC as if they've had a car crash, even though the injuries are very complicated," Mr Manji says.

"But they're on reduced incomes and encouraged to get back to work - and you saw from last week, a lot of them are in no way capable of doing that."

They're calling for a special long-term assistance programme. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says they're listening.

"We are providing the level of support that is being needed, of course we will listen to the community what their ongoing needs are," he says.