Govt to scrap 'widely disliked' competitive tertiary funding

The government says it's going to scrap the "widely disliked" and bureaucratic process of competitive funding for some areas of tertiary education funding.

Labour Party's Chris Hipkins with Jacinda Ardern, left, and Michael Wood, right. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS NOW

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says it forces tertiary education providers to bid against each other.

"From 2019, the up to $135 million of funding will return to being on the basis of student enrollments," he said today.

"It removes uncertainty and will enable providers to properly plan and develop programmes, build tutor capacity and focus on what they do best - improving the quality of outcomes for New Zealand's learners."

The previous government introduced the process.

Mr Hipkins says it was "another failed ideological experiment".