Govt reveals final cannabis legislation to be voted on in referendum

Even if New Zealanders vote to legalise cannabis in this year's planned referendum, they will not be allowed to purchase edible products right away.

The final legislation - to be considered by the public - has been published this morning and outlines a phased approach to making the drug legal.

Only fresh and dried cannabis, including plants and seeds, would be immediately approved for production and sale under the new regime.

A new Cannabis Regulatory Authority could later recommend that edibles be approved as well - but not beverages or novelty products, like gummy bears.

The legislation also confirms details made public last year - such as an age-limit of 20 and a maximum purchase limit of 14 grams a day.

The public will be asked a simple yes/no referendum question: 'Do you support the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill?' and if it passes Parliament will put through legislation to make it lawful.

The draft Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill has been updated and includes details about: