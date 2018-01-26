Govt reveals $13m youth employment scheme for the regions

The Government is putting $13.2 million into a scheme aimed at helping unemployed young people find jobs.

Employment Minister Willie Jackson says it's the first step in the plan to tackle youth unemployment in the regions.

He's chosen Northland, Eastern Bay of Plenty, Tairawhiti and Hawke's Bay for the start-up.

In December, New Zealand First's Regional Development Minister Shane Jones proposed a work for the dole scheme, suggesting young people could be made to plant trees, and he's been talking to Mr Jackson about that.

However, the scheme announced today makes no mention of compulsion or punitive measures and is focused on support for unemployed young people.

"The crisis of entrenched unemployment is real for many rangatahi and their communities," Mr Jackson said.

""We will allocate $13.27m under the initiative to support communities within these regions to help connect young people to real jobs, identified by employers and those communities."

Mr Jackson said communities were eager to be part of the scheme.

"Fundamental to this approach will be building a kete (basket) of tightly woven pastoral care around individuals," he said.

"This is only the first step of many we will need to take."

National's employment spokesman, Paul Goldsmith, said the announcement showed Mr Jackson didn't understand where jobs actually came from.

"Mr Jackson's flowery rhetoric really says nothing," he said.