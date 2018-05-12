Govt puts extra $80m towards eradicating pests

Efforts to eradicate rats, stoats and possums are set to get a boost of $80 million in next week's Budget.

Possums, stoats and rats are being targeted in the upcoming Budget. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage made the pre-Budget announcement this morning.

"We need to invest in comprehensive predator control in order to save special wildlife like kiwi," Ms Sage said.

"We have a biodiversity crisis, where 82 percent of native birds are threatened with or at risk of extinction."

The extra $81.3m over four years will allow the Department of Conservation to carry out sustained predator control over more than 1.8 million hectares.

The area - about the size of Northland and Auckland combined - will be the largest ever covered.

DOC currently targets possums across 1m hectares around New Zealand.

"For the first time, predator control funding will be locked in," Ms Sage said.

"Budget 2018 means DOC won't have to divert funding from other priorities or scramble to get one-off allocations from government in order to do this essential work."

Labour's agreements with New Zealand First and the Green Party to form a government both commited to increasing conservation funding.

The details of the full conservation budget will be released along with the rest of Budget 2018 on Thursday.

"When 4000 of our native plants and animals are threatened or at risk of extinction, every single conservation dollar counts," Ms Sage said.