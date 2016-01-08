 

Govt proposing to ban plastic microbeads in body scrubs, household products

Andrea Vance 

Political Reporter

The Government is proposing a ban on plastic microbeads in cosmetics and cleaning products.

Environment Minister Nick Smith has today released a paper recommending the tiny non-dissolvable granules - that are common in toothpaste, exfoliating body scrubs and other household products - be scrapped by July next year.

There are concerns the tiny non-dissolvable plastic particles pose a risk to the environment.

It follows a long campaign by environmentalists who say water treatment plants can't filter out the beads.

Around 5mm in size, they absorb toxins and end up in the ocean, the bellies of sea creatures and eventually the food chain.

The Environment Protection Agency will police the ban, with companies facing a maximum fine of $100,000.

The US imposed a ban last year - and many international brands such as Johnson and Johnson and Unilever have begun phasing out the products.

Face scrubs containing polyethylene contain little harmful plastic beads.
There are about 100 varieties of personal care products in New Zealand containing plastic microbeads with the vast bulk imported.

These include products such as deodorant, shampoo, hair conditioner, shower gel, lipstick, hair colouring, shaving cream, sunscreen, insect repellent, anti-wrinkle cream, moisturisers, hair spray, facial masks, baby care products, eyeshadow and mascara.

Globally it is estimated that there is over 10,000 tonnes a year of plastic microbeads used.

Some manufacturers have already agreed to phase out plastic microbead ingredients because of environmental concerns.

