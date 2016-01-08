Govt proposing to ban plastic microbeads in body scrubs, household products

The Government is proposing a ban on plastic microbeads in cosmetics and cleaning products.

Environment Minister Nick Smith has today released a paper recommending the tiny non-dissolvable granules - that are common in toothpaste, exfoliating body scrubs and other household products - be scrapped by July next year.

Source: 1 NEWS

It follows a long campaign by environmentalists who say water treatment plants can't filter out the beads.

Around 5mm in size, they absorb toxins and end up in the ocean, the bellies of sea creatures and eventually the food chain.

The Environment Protection Agency will police the ban, with companies facing a maximum fine of $100,000.

The US imposed a ban last year - and many international brands such as Johnson and Johnson and Unilever have begun phasing out the products.

There are about 100 varieties of personal care products in New Zealand containing plastic microbeads with the vast bulk imported.

These include products such as deodorant, shampoo, hair conditioner, shower gel, lipstick, hair colouring, shaving cream, sunscreen, insect repellent, anti-wrinkle cream, moisturisers, hair spray, facial masks, baby care products, eyeshadow and mascara.

Globally it is estimated that there is over 10,000 tonnes a year of plastic microbeads used.