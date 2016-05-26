Govt orders review to ensure no Kiwis miss out on bowel screening

Health Minister David Clark wants to make sure no one is missing out on bowel screening and he's ordered a review of the free national programme.

Source: 1 NEWS

It was started by the previous government and is being rolled out in stages. So far three DHBs are taking part.

Dr Clark says that during the pilot programme, which ran from 2016 to last year, there were problems with updating addresses and some people didn't receive their invitations to be screened.

"Last year the ministry wrote to about 2500 people who had not received screening invitations," he said today.