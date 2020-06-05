Govt needs to 'trust Māoridom' to fix worrying justice, policing issues - Race Relations Commissioner

The Government needs to invest and trust in Māoridom to improve the overrepresentation of Māori in the justice system and their treatment by police, Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police data shows Māori are more likely than non-Māori to face a tactical response from police, such as Tasers, batons and police dogs.

More than half of those events are for Māori people, which is more than all the other ethnicities combined.

Yesterday Police Association President Chris Cahill admitted it's a "shocking statistic".

"By the time the police are having to deal with these people, many other parts of the society have failed them," he says.

"It doesn't mean police don't have to consider how they deal with the situation, but New Zealand as a whole has to look at statistics like this."

Read More High number of Māori in justice system have 'been failed by society' – Police Association President

Mr Foon says there's clear evidence that other Māori-led initiatives work.

"The current system obviously isn't working so we must try another system. The only other system is by Māori for Māori," he told Breakfast today.

"We must have a systems change, we must have the Government trust Māori to do it and give them resources."

Similar conversations have been held before but they "fall on deaf ears", according to Mr Foon.

He points to the success of the Rangatahi Court system, which is held on a marae and focuses on tikanga Māori.

Read More New Chief District Court Judge wants to see more focus on tikanga Māori

It's seen a marked reduction in repeat offending.

"I am saying, why doesn't the Government trust the Māori to run a prison or two," Mr Foon says.

"Why don't we try that and trust Māori to come up with the solution because they know their people best."

Such a change would be a "win-win" for the whole country, Mr Foon says.