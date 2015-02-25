Govt needs to consider laws that 'cool down rent prices', advocacy group argues

An Auckland advocacy group wants the government to change housing laws as growing numbers seek hardship assistance from Work and Income.

During the three months to September 2018, more than $100 million was granted to almost 350,000 people.

Much of that was used to buy food or pay rent - basic living costs that in theory should be covered by the jobseekers' or other benefit, rather than a special hardship allowance.

Ricardo Menendez March, of Auckland Action Against Poverty, said it highlights difficulties with the cost of living.

He said the government was failing people on the benefit.