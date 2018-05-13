 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Govt to more than double what National spent on predator control - $81m over four years

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

The Government says the National Party is wrong to claim the Greens aren't following through on their election promises on conservation.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage was pleased with the $81 million funding for her ministry over the next four years on predator control in Budget 2018.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

The Labour-led Government yesterday said it will give the Department of Conservation an additional $81 million in the budget, over four years, for predator control.

"For the first time, predator control funding will be locked in," Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage said during the pre-Budget announcement.

"Budget 2018 means DOC won't have to divert funding from other priorities or scramble to get one-off allocations from government in order to do this essential work."

But the National Party's conservation spokesperson, Sarah Dowie, said the Green Party promised to double DOC's budget, and the new money barely keeps up with inflation.

The Conservation Minister said there will be additional funding in Thursday's budget.

The Government will spend more than double what National spent on predator control, over the past four years, she said.

The details of the full conservation budget will be released along with the rest of Budget 2018 on Thursday.

Related

Politics

Environment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:19
1

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spawns new lava fissure amid fears of massive explosion

2
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

00:23
3
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

4
The first picture of True.

Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of daughter True

5
A photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck.

Tesla with Autopilot slams into fire truck stopped at red light

Police officers cordon off the area after a knife attack in central Paris, Saturday May 12, 2018. The Paris police said the attacker was subdued by officers during the stabbing attack in the 2nd arrondissement or district of the French capital Saturday. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Two people killed in Paris knife attack

French authorities say a knife-wielding assailant killed one person and injured four in the center of Paris before being killed by police.

Govt to more than double what National spent on predator control - $81m over four years

But National claims the Greens aren't following through on their election promises.


00:15
Agnatius Paasi and Isaiah Papali'i momentarily left the field after some big defensive tackles by Napa.

Sydney Roosters demolish woeful Warriors in scrappy NRL clash

The Roosters got payback on the Warriors after their round four loss, thumping the home team 32-0 in Auckland tonight.

00:31
It's one of 15 protests being held around the country today.

'Do no harm but take no s***' - Thousands of nurses march across NZ demanding better pay, conditions

A petition 32,000 strong is set to be presented on the steps of Parliament today, directed at the PM.


02:46
A family of seven were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.

Latest on WA mass shooting: Australia grieves and searches for answers after worst mass shooting in over 20 years

A family of seven including four children were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 