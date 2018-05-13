Govt to more than double what National spent on predator control - $81m over four years

The Government says the National Party is wrong to claim the Greens aren't following through on their election promises on conservation.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage was pleased with the $81 million funding for her ministry over the next four years on predator control in Budget 2018. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

The Labour-led Government yesterday said it will give the Department of Conservation an additional $81 million in the budget, over four years, for predator control.

"For the first time, predator control funding will be locked in," Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage said during the pre-Budget announcement.

"Budget 2018 means DOC won't have to divert funding from other priorities or scramble to get one-off allocations from government in order to do this essential work."

But the National Party's conservation spokesperson, Sarah Dowie, said the Green Party promised to double DOC's budget, and the new money barely keeps up with inflation.

The Conservation Minister said there will be additional funding in Thursday's budget.

The Government will spend more than double what National spent on predator control, over the past four years, she said.