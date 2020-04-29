Govt looking at more support systems after Treasury predicts 100k unemployed Kiwis post-pandemic

Despite the wage subsidy scheme and business support packages during the Covid-19 pandemic, Treasury projects 100,000 Kiwis will lose their jobs before the end of the year.

The figures are leading the Government to now consider more income support for New Zealanders after it allowed the return of some businesses yesterday with a shift to Alert Level 3.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni spoke to TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning about the Government's future plans and said they will be acting quickly and proactively to keep New Zealand working.

"The work has already begun," Ms Sepuloni said.

"We rolled out rapid response teams before we went into lockdown to support with employment across the country. We rolled out the wage subsidy very quickly - we were paying out within a few days and that was to keep employees attached to their place of works so when we get through this, they still have that connection."

Ms Sepuloni said moving forward, the focus is on how to keep New Zealanders working.

"I think the track record of the Government shows that we do act quickly and that we are able to roll things out in a fast-paced way that is effective," she said.

"The wage subsidy is inidicative of that. The essential leave scheme is also indicative of that, so we will continue to look for opportunities to support New Zealanders."