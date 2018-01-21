 

Govt invests $28 million into Christchurch children's post-quake mental health programme

The Prime Minister has made good on Labour's election promise of improving mental health services to Christchurch and Kaikoura children living with the health effects of earthquakes. 

Jacinda Ardern announced the $28 million support package today at Christchurch's Bromley School.

In a press release she said: "Since 2011, there has been a 93 per cent increase in demand for mental health services for children and young people in quake affected areas. We want to wrap more care and support around these children at an early age."

The announcement marks the first stage of dedicated mental health support to primary and intermediate schools in the areas, with 13 schools in Christchurch and Hornby to be the first to see the plan in action. 

They will share six additional staff that include community workers and health professionals. 

The programme will be rolled out over three years. 

"Ultimately it will result in a mental health worker for approximately every 500 primary and intermediate age school children in Canterbury," Ms Ardern said.

"Every primary school aged child in Canterbury will have access to a mental health worker."

"This is a practical way to support our kids. It'll mean that, in their critical early years, young people get all the help they need to grow up safe, healthy and happy."

The Canterbury DHB chief executive David Meates welcomed the move, saying the "boost to the number and range of health professionals and support workers focused on the wellbeing of young children will see those in need receive support sooner". 

