Govt injects $19 million into scheme to turn old tyres into cement

The Government is investing $19 million into a scheme to turn old tyres into cement. 

The Government says a solution is on the way but critics argue the problem is piling up.
Environment Minister Dr Nick Smith announced the new funding at the Golden Bay Cement works in Whangarei today. 

New Zealand currently sends 5 million tyres a year to waste at stockpiles around the country.

The new measures would mean companies would have to get council consent for stockpiles of of more than 2,500 tyres. 

Larger stockpiles pose a fire risk and can damage the environment by "leaching contaminants and providing a breeding ground for rodents," a statement from the Ministry for the Environment reads.

In the new initiatives the tyres will be burned and used to produce cement. 

"The high incineration temperature minimises pollutants, the steel in the tyres contributes to the iron requirements of cement and the rubber provides a fuel substitute for coal," the statement reads.

There are also grants for seven smaller tyre waste projects. 

