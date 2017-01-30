 

Govt funding boost of $900k spread across NZ to help Kiwis get disaster ready

The Government has injected nearly $900,000 into projects to help New Zealanders be ready for natural disasters. 

Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee announced the funding today and says it will be split between nine councils and organisations across the country. 

Those impacted by the quake were treated to some special back-to-school stationery.
"The projects include training programmes, tsunami peparedness for schools and early childhood centres, improved waste management in emergencies, and planning for special hazards, such as a rupture of the Alpine Fault," Mr Brownlee said.

The Minister hopes the fund will help to improve the understanding of hazards and and build on the skills and expertise that New Zealand possesses.

The owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on SH1 to retrieve their vehicles, trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake.
"New Zealand's regions are leading some of the resilience work at the coalface of Civild Defence Emergency Management, and this is an opportunity for the Government to support and tap into projects that will have flow-on benefits for the rest of the country," Mr Brownlee said.

Today's announcement follows last years $6.2 million budget boost for the MCDEM to support its efforts to ensure New Zealanders are better prepared for emergencies.

