Govt to focus on boosting 'domestic workforce' with $380m apprenticeship package

The Government has announced details of its $380.6 million support package for apprenticeships as it works to rebuild New Zealand’s economy in the wake of Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Apprenticeship Boost, which was announced on Budget Day, will see apprenticeships made free for the next two and a half years.

Businesses will also be provided with up to $16,000 to help pay the cost of each apprentice for the first two years.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins told TVNZ1’s Breakfast it's support for employers, but it's also an opportunity to boost New Zealand’s domestic workforce.

He says anyone who has already started their apprenticeship will also qualify.

READ MORE Budget 2020: Free trades training for all ages to be rolled out in Covid-19 fall-out

“We want people going into these fields so that as the economy recovers we can rely on more of a domestic workforce, people that we've already trained up,” says Mr Hipkins.

From August 2020 and up to April 2022, up to an estimated 18,000 employers will be able to apply for funding of up to $12,000 per apprentice in their first 12 months of training.

They will be able to apply for up to $6000 in their second 12 months.

READ MORE Free job training for some sectors following Covid-19 pandemic job losses

“Without support of this kind after the global financial crisis, apprentices were let go and when the economy picked up New Zealand struggled with huge skills shortages and had to pay more to find skilled people from overseas,” said Mr Hipkins.

“The Government has budgeted $380.6 million for Apprenticeship Boost, which was announced on Budget Day. We’ve also removed costs for learners and made apprentices free for the next two and a half years,” says Mr Hipkins.