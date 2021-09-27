Govt 'exploring' vaccine certificates in time for summer

The introduction of vaccine certificates to New Zealand could arrive in the next few months, as the Government looks to provide certainty for large-scale events to go ahead this summer.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday afternoon the Government was "exploring" the use of certificates and had been in heavy discussions with the events sector around how they could be utilised.

"We are exploring it because we’ve seen good evidence from around the world that it creates a safe environment for people to go, it ensures continuity for our businesses that allows them to continue to operate and it can make a difference for people going out and considering getting vaccinated," Ardern said at Monday's post-cabinet press conference.

The ongoing Delta outbreak has created uncertainty around whether the country's raft of summer festivals will be able to go ahead, but Ardern said that was "very much on our minds".

"Decisions will be made well in time before those summer festivals will need to have those decisions," Ardern said.

"I think [people] would rather that than the potential for something being called off last minute.

"This is a way to give you safety and security to attend an event, knowing that those around you are that bit safer because of the vaccine and are more likely to see the event go ahead without disruption."

Ardern said the Government had been "looking into" introducing vaccine certificates for some time, but wanted to make sure it was still easily accessible to people who may not have a smartphone.

While alluding to the likelihood that certificates will be required for people to attend events nationwide, Ardern said making the vaccine compulsory for all was not an option.