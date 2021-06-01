Govt 'exploring options' over rental evictions during lockdown

The Government is "exploring options" on whether to make changes around evictions given the extension of Level 4 lockdown in Auckland.

Properties in Wellington. Source: istock.com

Auckland will be at Level 4 until at least September 13, when the settings will next be reviewed.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said this week there was a question around "uncertainty that is created by somebody triggering an eviction during Alert Level 4".

"We are taking a look at that to assure ourselves whether or not that's a widespread issue," Robertson said.

"But Alert Level 4 movement restrictions mean the enforcement of an eviction isn't possible under Alert Level 4," he added.

Ministry of Housing told 1 NEWS that evictions can be completed in a region at Alert Level 4, "with the Ministry of Justice working with police and all parties involved to ensure they are conducted safely and in line with all Public Health Orders", and the evicted tenant has a residence to move into to isolate.

"Any evictions at this alert level will be the result of Tenancy Tribunal orders," a spokesperson said.

They also said given the extension of Level 4, "the Government is exploring options on whether to make changes around evictions".

Landlords are still allowed to give termination notices during lockdown, "as long as it complies with the law".

"However, we ask landlords to remember that lockdowns are a difficult and stressful time for everyone, so if there is an opportunity to deferring issuing notices, we would ask them to consider doing so."

On the issue of terminating a lease, a renter in Waikanae renter was given two months to move out and find a new home after her landlord sent her an email last week during lockdown.

She noted that under heavy Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, it would make finding a new place to rent close to "impossible”.