Govt contributes $100k to relief fund for tornado-hit South Auckland

The Government is contributing $100,000 to a Mayoral Relief Fund to support the South Auckland community after a tornado tore through the region yesterday morning.

One person died and another was injured after the Ports of Auckland freight hub in Wiri was struck by a tornado in Papatoetoe at around 8am yesterday. Multiple properties were also damaged as trees were brought down, knocking over fences and ripping tiles from roofs.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends who have lost a loved one, and to those who have been injured," Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi said today in a statement.

"I know this been a distressing weekend for people in Auckland, with many lives disrupted, and many homes and businesses damaged."

Faafoi said while it's still too early at this stage to assess the cost of the damage, the Government's initial contribution will help the affected communities "start to get back on their feet".

"We will stay in contact with Auckland Council, which is contributing a similar amount to the fund, to see what further assistance may be needed as site assessments are completed in the coming days."

Mayoral Relief Funds provide an additional way to help communities bounce back following an emergency. The funds will be provided to the Auckland City Council Mayoral Relief Fund to be disbursed across the region.

The funding is in addition to support people may be eligible to receive through the Ministry of Social Development.

Auckland Emergency Management has set up a Welfare Centre at the Ōtara Pool and Leisure Centre. Anyone who needs assistance but is unable to get to the centre can contact Auckland Emergency Management on 0800 22 22 00.

“I’d like to recognise the extraordinary efforts of emergency management staff, first responders, volunteers, businesses, community leaders and residents who have also provided support," he said.