Govt considers if goods such as fridges, heaters can be bought online during lockdown

The Government is considering whether essential household goods will be available to buy online from large outlets during the nationwide lockdown put in place to combat the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The Prime Minister's Cabinet (the committee of senior Ministers) will be meeting this afternoon ahead of Jacinda Ardern's press conference, held today at 4pm.

You can watch this live on TVNZ 1 and here on the 1 NEWS website.

Ms Ardern has been addressing the nation at 3pm most days over the last week, however as Cabinet today is held between 1-3pm via video conference platform Zoom, the press conference will be pushed back to 4pm.

Cabinet will be looking at if essential goods such as fridges and heaters should be available to buy online from large outlets.

Essential services are able to continue operating throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

The definition around what an 'essential service" is has been the cause of confusion for many, with the Warehouse originally releasing a statement saying it would be open for the lockdown, before the Government clarifying it would be closing.