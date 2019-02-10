Govt commits $300,000 to fund Aids research

The Governement is committing $300,000 to fund research to update HIV and STI prevention services.

Source: 1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson made the announcement at today’s Big Gay Out in Auckland.

The festival, held in Auckland's Pt Chevalier is the country's biggest event celebrating the rainbow community.

The research aims to update behavioural information to make sure HIV and STI prevention services are targeted appropriately in New Zealand, the prime minister says.

“There is much talk about inclusion of the rainbow community but part of that is ensuring there is no disadvantage in terms of healthcare. This will help make that a reality,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The Prime Minister also gave further details on the establishment of the Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund that was announced last year.

She said the Fund would be managed by the Rule Foundation – as recommended by rainbow organisations – which would receive the $1 million endowment from the Crown flagged in 2019.

The inaugural application round will open in June 2020 and will provide up to $100,000 to rainbow organisations working to improve mental health, particularly for young people.

Also today, National leader Simon Bridges said he would commit an extra $1 million of extra funding to the New Zealand AIDS Foundation if elected in September.