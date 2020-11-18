TODAY |

Govt awards Air NZ more cargo flights, sending more Kiwi goods overseas before Christmas

Air New Zealand will be exporting thousands of tonnes of Kiwi goods around the globe this Christmas as the airline is awarded more international cargo flights.

Most freight usually travels in the cargo hold of passenger planes, but space is limited because of the massive drop in flights. Source: 1 NEWS

The news comes after the Government announced phase two International Air Freight Capacity (IAFC) Scheme, which runs from 1 December 2020 through to 31 March 2021.

In a statement released this afternoon, Air New Zealand says it will operate approximately 55 international flights per week going forward.

“It’s great to see the extension of the IAFC scheme as it provides much-needed support and stability to New Zealand importers and exporters," Air New Zealand general manager of cargo Anna Palairet says.

Air New Zealand Boeing 787 (file picture). Source: istock.com

“Our flying schedule remains largely the same and it’s exciting to see new services to Guangzhou and Perth, as well as some enhancements to the ongoing schedule to improve the connectivity for South Island Exporters.

“With the festive season just around the corner, these additional flights will be instrumental in helping New Zealand exporters get their produce on holiday tables around the world. We’ll be sending more than 1000 tonnes of lamb up to the UK in time for Christmas and more than 3500 tonnes of stone fruit around the globe with a majority moving into China for the Chinese New Year.”

Since the airline started flying under the IAFC scheme in May, it has operated more than 1100 return flights, carrying over 39,000 tonnes of cargo in and out of New Zealand.

