Govt announces $5m boost to train more teachers

Source:

NZN

New teacher education programmes will be allowed from next year after the government agreed to lift a moratorium that's been in place for almost two decades.

The funding is aimed at training 90 new teachers in subjects that are hard to staff.
Source: 1 NEWS

In 2000 teacher education programmes were frozen in an attempt to control the quantity and quality of training courses.

Quality assurances is now in place according to Education Minister Nikki Kaye, who announced today that the moratorium would be lifted from January 1 next year.

"We are open once again to applications of good quality from innovative providers," she said.

In a speech at Onehunga High School in Auckland she also announced $5.2 million to fund 90 extra places in Teach First NZ programmes over four years and $2 million to create a mentoring programme to provide up to 700 provisionally certified teachers with full registration.

That was recommended by the Joint Working Group on Secondary Teacher Supply last year.

Top
