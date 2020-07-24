Govt announces $50m funding to help clear court backlog caused by Covid-19 lockdown

The Government has announced $50 million in funding today to boost staff and resources to deal with the backlog of court cases following the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

Justice Minister Andrew Little said the money, taken from the $50 billion Covid-19 Response and Recovery fund ringfenced in Budget 2020, would provide for five District Court judges, four acting High Court judges, one acting associate judge and about 40 full-time support staff.

Mr Little said funding would also provide for extra police prosecution staff, two extra prison officers for those in remand, more resourcing for Oranga Tamariki for child-related matters and investment in Crown Law for increased Crown prosecution work.

He said the extra funding would also help courts deal with Covid-19-related cases, such as lockdown breaches.

“Covid-19 has meant a number of core public services face funding pressures due to lower revenue, or backlogs due to the lockdown.

“Courts have been particularly affected due to an inability to hold trials during the lockdown,” Mr Little said.

However, Mr Little said there would continue to be delays in jury trials and Family Court proceedings.

He said he recognised the delay in some court matters "was already unacceptable" and that the justice system was "already struggling" even before Covid-19.

He said more than 47,000 District Court events were adjourned or rescheduled during lockdown.

There was a 62 per cent – more than 6000 – drop in cases being completed during Alert Level 4.

Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann told 1 NEWS in April she was concerned about the backlog of cases.

New Zealand’s top judge said she is aware of the human cost the lockdown is causing.

“Of course life is far more complex now than it was in the past and the work that the courts do is far more voluminous and more complex and so this disruption, this hits hard,” she said.