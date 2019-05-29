Govt announces $32 million funding boost to new and existing drug addiction services across NZ

The Government has today announced $32 million worth of funding to be spent across new and existing alcohol and drug addiction services and programmes in New Zealand.

It follows last year's release of He Ara Oranga: Report of the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addictions. In reposnse to the report, the Government pledged it would increase and invest in services across the country.

New services being funded include an additional four beds at Napier’s Springhill Residential Addiction Centre, further funding for managed withdrawal services for Tairāwhiti, Lakes and all five South Island DHBs.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says alcohol and drug addiction recovery services around the country have been “under pressure, fragmented, and lacking consistency for a long time”.

“We’ve always said this is an ambitious plan that will take time and care to put in place. Today, I’m very pleased to announce $32 million in new contracts for services over the next four years to help New Zealanders quit drugs and to support them in their continuing recovery."

“DHBs have worked together across regions to determine where the funding would make the biggest difference.”

Funding will also go towards a co-ordinated network of withdrawal management services throughout the South Island, peer support in Rotorua and Taupō before and after residential care and increased capacity specialist services in Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Taranaki DHBs.

“This investment means more specialist staff will be available to support New Zealanders seeking to break the chains of addiction,” said Ms Ardern.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said additional investment will help alleviate pressure on services and provide a more co-ordinated approach across regions.